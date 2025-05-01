Enforcing referential integrity in the context of accounting information systems assures that:
A
interest is automatically calculated on all types of receivables
B
all receivables are immediately written off as bad debts
C
only cash sales are recorded in the receivables ledger
D
all receivable records are properly linked to valid customer accounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of referential integrity: In accounting information systems, referential integrity ensures that relationships between tables in a database are consistent. For example, every receivable record must be linked to a valid customer account in the system.
Identify the purpose of referential integrity: It prevents orphaned records, meaning that no receivable record exists without a corresponding customer account. This ensures data accuracy and reliability in financial reporting.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each statement to determine whether it aligns with the principle of referential integrity. For example, calculating interest on receivables or writing off bad debts are operational processes, not directly related to referential integrity.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer is that all receivable records are properly linked to valid customer accounts. This is the essence of referential integrity in accounting systems.
Apply this understanding to real-world scenarios: Consider how enforcing referential integrity helps maintain accurate financial records, supports audit trails, and ensures compliance with accounting standards.
