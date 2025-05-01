_____ are very safe and highly liquid assets that can be converted into cash quickly and easily.
A
Inventory
B
Cash equivalents
C
Notes receivable
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'cash equivalents': These are highly liquid assets that can be converted into cash quickly and easily, typically within three months or less. Examples include Treasury bills, money market funds, and commercial paper.
Review the other options provided: Inventory, Notes receivable, and Accounts receivable. These are not considered cash equivalents because they are either less liquid or involve longer conversion times.
Inventory refers to goods available for sale, which require a sales process to convert into cash, making it less liquid.
Notes receivable are written promises for amounts to be received in the future, often involving a longer time frame and not qualifying as cash equivalents.
Accounts receivable represent amounts owed by customers for credit sales, which require collection efforts and are not as liquid as cash equivalents.
