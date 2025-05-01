Which statement highlights an advantage of functional departmentalization?
A
It increases flexibility by organizing departments around specific products or projects.
B
It encourages rapid decision-making by decentralizing authority to lower levels.
C
It reduces the need for coordination between departments.
D
It allows for specialization by grouping employees based on similar skills and expertise.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of functional departmentalization: Functional departmentalization is a method of organizing a company by grouping employees based on their specific skills, expertise, or functions, such as marketing, finance, or production.
Identify the key advantage of functional departmentalization: The primary benefit is that it allows for specialization, enabling employees to focus on their areas of expertise and develop deeper skills in their respective functions.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement to determine which one aligns with the concept of functional departmentalization. For example, flexibility and rapid decision-making are not typically associated with functional departmentalization.
Focus on the correct statement: The correct answer highlights specialization, which is the hallmark of functional departmentalization. Employees grouped by similar skills and expertise can work more efficiently and effectively.
Conclude the reasoning: By grouping employees based on their functions, functional departmentalization fosters expertise and specialization, which is the key advantage described in the correct answer.
