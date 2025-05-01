Which of the following is the most popular form of business organization in the United States?
A
Partnership
B
Corporation
C
Limited liability company (LLC)
D
Sole proprietorship
1
Understand the different types of business organizations: Partnership, Corporation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), and Sole Proprietorship. Each has unique characteristics and advantages.
A Partnership involves two or more individuals sharing ownership, responsibilities, and profits. It is less common than sole proprietorships due to shared decision-making and liability.
A Corporation is a separate legal entity owned by shareholders. It offers limited liability protection but is more complex to establish and maintain, making it less popular among small businesses.
A Limited Liability Company (LLC) combines features of partnerships and corporations, offering limited liability protection and flexibility. While growing in popularity, it is not the most common form of business organization.
A Sole Proprietorship is the simplest and most popular form of business organization in the United States. It is owned and operated by one individual, offering ease of setup and control, which makes it the correct answer to the question.
