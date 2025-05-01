Which of the following appear(s) on the balance sheet?
A
Interest Expense
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Sales Revenue
D
Dividends Declared
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. It does not include income statement items like revenues or expenses.
Step 2: Analyze each item provided in the question. Determine whether each item belongs to the balance sheet or another financial statement (e.g., income statement or statement of retained earnings).
Step 3: Evaluate 'Interest Expense.' This is an expense incurred by the company and is reported on the income statement, not the balance sheet.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Accounts Receivable.' This represents money owed to the company by customers and is classified as an asset. Assets appear on the balance sheet.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Sales Revenue' and 'Dividends Declared.' 'Sales Revenue' is reported on the income statement as part of the company's earnings, while 'Dividends Declared' are reported on the statement of retained earnings, not the balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian