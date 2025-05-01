Why do most users rely on general-purpose financial statements?
A
Because they exclude non-financial information.
B
Because they provide information useful to a wide range of decision makers.
C
Because they only include information required by tax authorities.
D
Because they are tailored to meet the needs of individual users.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of general-purpose financial statements: These statements are designed to provide financial information that is useful to a broad range of users, such as investors, creditors, and other stakeholders, for making economic decisions.
Recognize the key characteristic of general-purpose financial statements: They are not tailored to meet the specific needs of individual users but instead aim to serve the common informational needs of a wide audience.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, general-purpose financial statements do not exclude non-financial information as a primary reason for their use, nor are they solely designed to meet tax authority requirements.
Focus on the correct reasoning: The primary reason most users rely on these statements is that they provide relevant and reliable financial information that supports decision-making for a variety of stakeholders.
Conclude with the correct answer: The correct answer is 'Because they provide information useful to a wide range of decision makers.' This aligns with the purpose and scope of general-purpose financial statements.
