Which of the following best defines a balance sheet?
A
A financial statement that summarizes revenues and expenses over a period of time.
B
A statement that shows the changes in retained earnings during a period.
C
A financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity at a specific point in time.
D
A report that details the cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet. A balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It reports the company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option describes a different type of financial statement, so it is important to distinguish between them.
Step 3: Option 1 describes a financial statement that summarizes revenues and expenses over a period of time. This is the definition of an income statement, not a balance sheet.
Step 4: Option 2 refers to a statement that shows changes in retained earnings during a period. This is the definition of a statement of retained earnings, not a balance sheet.
Step 5: Option 4 describes a report detailing cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities. This is the definition of a cash flow statement, not a balance sheet. Therefore, the correct answer is the option that defines a balance sheet as a financial statement reporting assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity at a specific point in time.
