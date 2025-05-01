Which of the following is NOT one of the basic types of financial statements prepared by a company?
A
Income Statement
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Statement of Inventory Turnover
D
Balance Sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic types of financial statements prepared by a company. These include the Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Statement of Cash Flows, and Statement of Changes in Equity.
Review the purpose of each financial statement: The Income Statement shows a company's profitability over a period, the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time, and the Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows.
Recognize that the Statement of Inventory Turnover is not a financial statement. It is a metric used to analyze how efficiently a company manages its inventory, calculated as \( \text{Inventory Turnover} = \frac{\text{Cost of Goods Sold}}{\text{Average Inventory}} \).
Compare the given options to the list of basic financial statements. Identify that the Statement of Inventory Turnover does not belong to the standard set of financial statements.
Conclude that the correct answer is "Statement of Inventory Turnover" because it is not one of the basic types of financial statements prepared by a company.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian