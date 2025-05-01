Where is inventory reported in the financial statements?
A
As a current asset on the balance sheet
B
As a revenue on the income statement
C
As an expense on the income statement
D
As a liability on the balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of inventory: Inventory represents goods that a company holds for sale in the ordinary course of business or materials used in production. It is considered an asset because it has economic value and is expected to provide future benefits.
Identify the classification of inventory: Inventory is classified as a current asset because it is expected to be converted into cash or sold within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer.
Locate inventory on the financial statements: Inventory is reported on the balance sheet under the 'Current Assets' section. This is because it is a resource that the company owns and expects to use or sell in the short term.
Clarify why inventory is not reported elsewhere: Inventory is not reported as revenue on the income statement because revenue represents the income earned from selling goods or services, not the goods themselves. It is also not reported as an expense because expenses represent costs incurred, and inventory is not yet consumed or sold. Lastly, inventory is not a liability because liabilities represent obligations, not owned resources.
Review the correct reporting location: Based on the above analysis, inventory is reported as a current asset on the balance sheet, reflecting its role as a resource available for sale or production in the near term.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian