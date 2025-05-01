Which of the following is an example of an investment in securities?
A
Buying office supplies for daily use
B
Repaying a bank loan
C
Paying employee salaries
D
Purchasing shares of common stock in a publicly traded company
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'investment in securities': Investments in securities refer to the purchase of financial instruments such as stocks, bonds, or other marketable securities with the intention of earning a return or holding them as assets.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it involves the purchase of a financial instrument or security.
Option 1: Buying office supplies for daily use - This is an operational expense and not related to investments in securities.
Option 2: Repaying a bank loan - This is a financing activity and involves settling a liability, not an investment in securities.
Option 3: Purchasing shares of common stock in a publicly traded company - This involves buying a financial instrument (common stock), which qualifies as an investment in securities.
