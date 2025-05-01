Which of the following statements about liabilities is true?
A
Liabilities are recorded as revenue on the income statement.
B
Liabilities represent obligations that a company must settle in the future.
C
Liabilities decrease when a company borrows money from a bank.
D
Liabilities are resources owned by a company.
Step 1: Understand the definition of liabilities. Liabilities are obligations that a company owes to external parties, which must be settled in the future, typically through the transfer of money, goods, or services.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Liabilities are recorded as revenue on the income statement.' This is incorrect because liabilities are recorded on the balance sheet, not the income statement, and they are not considered revenue.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Liabilities represent obligations that a company must settle in the future.' This is correct because liabilities are future obligations, such as loans, accounts payable, or accrued expenses.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Liabilities decrease when a company borrows money from a bank.' This is incorrect because borrowing money increases liabilities, as the company now owes the bank the borrowed amount.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Liabilities are resources owned by a company.' This is incorrect because liabilities are not owned; they represent amounts owed to others, whereas resources owned by a company are classified as assets.
