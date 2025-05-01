Which of the following best describes distributions from a traditional defined contribution plan?
A
They are always tax-free to the recipient regardless of age.
B
They are generally taxable to the recipient as ordinary income upon withdrawal.
C
They are considered capital gains and taxed at a lower rate.
D
They are only taxable if the recipient is under age 59½.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a traditional defined contribution plan: This type of retirement plan allows employees and employers to contribute pre-tax dollars to an account that grows tax-deferred until withdrawal.
Recognize the tax implications: Contributions are made pre-tax, meaning they are not taxed at the time of contribution. However, withdrawals are generally taxed as ordinary income.
Clarify the taxation rules: Distributions from a traditional defined contribution plan are not considered capital gains, nor are they tax-free. They are taxed as ordinary income upon withdrawal, regardless of age.
Address the age-related rule: If the recipient withdraws funds before age 59½, they may face an additional 10% early withdrawal penalty, but the distribution itself is still taxed as ordinary income.
Conclude the correct description: The correct answer is that distributions are generally taxable to the recipient as ordinary income upon withdrawal, aligning with the tax treatment of traditional defined contribution plans.
