Which of the following statements does NOT describe an advantage inherent in equity financing?
A
Equity financing allows a company to raise capital without increasing its debt burden.
B
Equity financing does not require repayment of principal or interest.
C
Equity financing enables existing owners to retain full control over the company.
D
Equity financing can improve a company's debt-to-equity ratio.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of equity financing. Equity financing involves raising capital by selling shares of the company to investors. Unlike debt financing, it does not involve borrowing money that needs to be repaid with interest.
Step 2: Analyze the advantages of equity financing. These include: (a) raising capital without increasing debt burden, (b) no obligation to repay principal or interest, and (c) improving the company's debt-to-equity ratio, which can make the company more financially stable.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Equity financing enables existing owners to retain full control over the company.' This is not an inherent advantage of equity financing because selling shares to investors typically dilutes ownership and control of the existing owners.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to identify which one does NOT describe an advantage inherent in equity financing. The statement about retaining full control contradicts the nature of equity financing, as it involves sharing ownership with new shareholders.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the statement 'Equity financing enables existing owners to retain full control over the company,' as it does not align with the typical advantages of equity financing.
