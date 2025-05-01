Which type of business organization is entirely legally independent from its owners?
A
Limited liability partnership
B
Corporation
C
Partnership
D
Sole proprietorship
1
Understand the concept of business organizations: Business organizations are structures established to conduct business activities. Common types include sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability partnerships, and corporations.
Define the key characteristics of each type: Sole proprietorships are owned by one person and are not legally separate from the owner. Partnerships involve two or more individuals sharing ownership and are also not legally independent from the owners. Limited liability partnerships provide some liability protection but are still tied to the owners.
Focus on corporations: Corporations are unique because they are legally independent entities. This means they have their own legal identity, separate from their owners (shareholders). They can own assets, incur liabilities, and enter contracts independently.
Explain why corporations are legally independent: The legal independence of corporations is established through incorporation laws. Shareholders have limited liability, meaning their personal assets are protected from the corporation's debts and obligations.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and characteristics, the correct answer is 'Corporation,' as it is the only type of business organization entirely legally independent from its owners.
