Which of the following types of receivables contains the company's formal promise to pay a specific amount at a future date?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Interest Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Advances to Employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. They are classified based on the nature of the agreement and the type of payment expected.
Review the definition of Notes Receivable: Notes Receivable represents a formal written promise from a debtor to pay a specific amount of money at a future date, often including interest. This is typically documented in a promissory note.
Compare Notes Receivable with other types of receivables: Accounts Receivable refers to amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit, without a formal written agreement. Interest Receivable is the interest income earned but not yet received. Advances to Employees are payments made to employees that are expected to be repaid or settled later.
Identify the key characteristic of Notes Receivable: The distinguishing feature is the formal written promise, which sets it apart from other receivables that may not involve such documentation.
Conclude that Notes Receivable is the correct answer: Based on the formal promise to pay a specific amount at a future date, Notes Receivable is the type of receivable that matches the description provided in the problem.
