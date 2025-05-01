Which core business process outlines what needs to be done and who is going to do it?
Financing
Planning
Controlling
Auditing
1
Understand the core business processes listed in the problem: Financing, Planning, Controlling, and Auditing.
Define each term to clarify its role in business operations: Financing involves acquiring funds for business activities, Planning outlines objectives and strategies, Controlling monitors performance against plans, and Auditing ensures compliance and accuracy.
Focus on the keyword 'outlines what needs to be done and who is going to do it.' This description aligns most closely with the Planning process, as it involves setting goals, determining actions, and assigning responsibilities.
Eliminate other options by comparing their definitions to the problem's description: Financing does not outline tasks or assign roles, Controlling focuses on monitoring, and Auditing checks compliance rather than planning tasks.
Conclude that Planning is the correct answer because it directly addresses the process of outlining tasks and assigning responsibilities.
