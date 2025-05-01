Which of the following statements is true regarding the process of forming a corporation?
A
A corporation can be formed without any legal documentation.
B
Articles of incorporation must be filed with the appropriate state authority.
C
A corporation does not need to issue stock to its owners.
D
Shareholders are personally liable for the corporation's debts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of forming a corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners, and its formation requires specific legal procedures.
Learn about the Articles of Incorporation: These are formal documents that must be filed with the appropriate state authority to legally establish a corporation. They typically include details such as the corporation's name, purpose, and information about its shares and directors.
Clarify the role of stock issuance: Corporations generally issue stock to represent ownership. This is a key feature of corporations, as stockholders own shares in the company.
Understand shareholder liability: In a corporation, shareholders are not personally liable for the corporation's debts. This is one of the main advantages of forming a corporation, as it provides limited liability protection to its owners.
Evaluate the statements provided in the problem: Based on the above concepts, identify which statement aligns with the legal requirements and characteristics of forming a corporation. The correct answer is that Articles of Incorporation must be filed with the appropriate state authority.
