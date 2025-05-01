Which of the following scenarios illustrates a business world without agency relationships?
A
A corporation hires a CEO to make decisions on behalf of the shareholders.
B
A company employs a manager to oversee daily operations for the owners.
C
A sole proprietor manages and operates their own business without delegating any decision-making authority to others.
D
A partnership appoints one partner to act on behalf of all partners in business transactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of agency relationships: An agency relationship occurs when one party (the agent) is authorized to act on behalf of another party (the principal) in business transactions or decision-making.
Analyze each scenario provided in the problem to determine whether it involves an agency relationship. For example, hiring a CEO to make decisions on behalf of shareholders involves an agency relationship because the CEO acts as an agent for the shareholders.
Evaluate the scenario of a sole proprietor managing and operating their own business. Since the sole proprietor does not delegate decision-making authority to others, there is no agency relationship in this case.
Compare the sole proprietor scenario to the other options, such as a company employing a manager or a partnership appointing a partner to act on behalf of others. These scenarios involve agency relationships because decision-making authority is delegated.
Conclude that the correct answer is the sole proprietor scenario, as it illustrates a business world without agency relationships, where the owner retains full control and does not act through an agent.
