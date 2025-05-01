Which of the following is considered a positive internal factor controlled within a business organization?
A
Favorable government regulations
B
Strong management team
C
Economic growth in the industry
D
Low interest rates in the market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal factors: Internal factors are elements within a business organization that can be controlled or influenced by the organization itself, such as management, resources, and operational processes.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it is an internal factor or an external factor. External factors are outside the organization's control, such as government regulations, economic growth, and market interest rates.
Evaluate 'Favorable government regulations': This is an external factor because government regulations are determined by external authorities and cannot be controlled by the business organization.
Evaluate 'Economic growth in the industry': This is also an external factor because industry-wide economic growth is influenced by broader market conditions and external economic policies.
Evaluate 'Strong management team': This is an internal factor because the organization has control over its management team, including hiring, training, and leadership development. A strong management team is a positive internal factor that contributes to the organization's success.
