Which of the following best describes a characteristic of a fixed asset?
A
Easily converted to cash within one year
B
Recorded as an expense when purchased
C
Held for immediate resale to customers
D
Intended for long-term use in the operations of a business
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a fixed asset: Fixed assets are tangible assets that are intended for long-term use in the operations of a business and are not easily converted to cash within one year.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review each option provided and compare it to the definition of a fixed asset. For example, 'Easily converted to cash within one year' describes a current asset, not a fixed asset.
Analyze the second option: 'Recorded as an expense when purchased' is incorrect because fixed assets are capitalized and recorded as assets, not expenses, when purchased.
Evaluate the third option: 'Held for immediate resale to customers' describes inventory, not fixed assets, as fixed assets are used in operations rather than sold directly.
Confirm the correct answer: 'Intended for long-term use in the operations of a business' aligns with the definition of a fixed asset, making it the correct choice.
