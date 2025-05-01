Which type of receivable is considered to have the highest liquidity and can be most easily converted into cash?
A
Advances to Employees
B
Interest Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly and easily an asset can be converted into cash without losing value. In financial accounting, receivables are assessed based on their liquidity.
Review the types of receivables listed: Advances to Employees, Interest Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Accounts Receivable. Each has different characteristics affecting its liquidity.
Analyze Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are typically short-term and expected to be collected quickly, making them highly liquid.
Compare Accounts Receivable to other receivables: Advances to Employees are not directly tied to sales and may take longer to recover. Interest Receivable depends on the timing of interest payments, and Notes Receivable often involve formal agreements with longer terms, reducing their liquidity compared to Accounts Receivable.
Conclude that Accounts Receivable has the highest liquidity among the options because it is directly tied to the company's core operations and is expected to be collected in the shortest time frame.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian