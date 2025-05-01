Which of the following is classified as an accounts receivable?
A
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
B
Advances to suppliers
C
Interest receivable from investments
D
Loans made to employees
Understand the definition of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represents amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services sold on credit. It is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the first option: 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit.' This matches the definition of accounts receivable because it involves customers owing money for credit sales.
Analyze the second option: 'Advances to suppliers.' This does not qualify as accounts receivable because it represents a prepayment made by the business to suppliers, not amounts owed by customers.
Analyze the third option: 'Interest receivable from investments.' This is not accounts receivable because it represents interest income earned but not yet received, which is classified as interest receivable, a separate account.
Analyze the fourth option: 'Loans made to employees.' This is not accounts receivable because it represents a loan asset, not amounts owed by customers for credit sales.
