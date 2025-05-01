Which of the following accounts will be found on a single-step income statement?
A
Service Revenue
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Dividends
D
Prepaid Insurance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a single-step income statement: It is used to report revenues and expenses in a straightforward manner, calculating net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues.
Identify the types of accounts typically included in a single-step income statement: Only revenue and expense accounts are included, as the focus is on the company's operational performance during a specific period.
Analyze the given accounts: Service Revenue is a revenue account, which is included in the income statement. Accounts Receivable, Dividends, and Prepaid Insurance are not revenue or expense accounts; they are balance sheet accounts or equity-related accounts.
Confirm that Service Revenue is the correct account to be included in the single-step income statement, as it represents income earned from providing services.
Exclude Accounts Receivable, Dividends, and Prepaid Insurance from the single-step income statement, as they do not represent revenues or expenses directly related to the company's operations.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian