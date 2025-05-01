Which financial report shows a company's net income using a single subtotal for total revenues and total expenses?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Balance Sheet
C
Single-step Income Statement
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial report mentioned in the problem: The Statement of Cash Flows shows cash inflows and outflows, the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity, and the Statement of Retained Earnings tracks changes in retained earnings. The Single-step Income Statement focuses on net income calculation.
Recognize that the Single-step Income Statement is designed to simplify the presentation of financial performance by using a single subtotal for total revenues and total expenses.
Learn the structure of the Single-step Income Statement: It lists all revenues together, followed by all expenses, and calculates net income as the difference between total revenues and total expenses.
Compare the Single-step Income Statement to other types of income statements, such as the multi-step format, which provides more detailed subtotals (e.g., gross profit, operating income). The single-step format is more straightforward and less detailed.
Conclude that the Single-step Income Statement is the correct answer because it directly calculates net income using a single subtotal for total revenues and total expenses, as described in the problem.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian