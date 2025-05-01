When preparing a single-step income statement, which of the following statements is accurate?
A
Income tax expense is not included in the calculation of net income.
B
All revenues are grouped together and all expenses are grouped together, with net income calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
C
Gross profit is shown as a separate line item before deducting operating expenses.
D
Operating and non-operating items are reported in separate sections before calculating net income.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a single-step income statement. A single-step income statement is a simplified format where all revenues are grouped together and all expenses are grouped together. Net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct answer should align with the definition and structure of a single-step income statement.
Step 3: Evaluate the first option: 'Income tax expense is not included in the calculation of net income.' This is incorrect because income tax expense is typically included in the calculation of net income.
Step 4: Evaluate the second option: 'All revenues are grouped together and all expenses are grouped together, with net income calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.' This is correct and matches the definition of a single-step income statement.
Step 5: Evaluate the remaining options: 'Gross profit is shown as a separate line item before deducting operating expenses' and 'Operating and non-operating items are reported in separate sections before calculating net income.' Both of these are incorrect because they describe a multi-step income statement, not a single-step income statement.
