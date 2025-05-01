In a common size single-step income statement, how is the gross margin calculated?
A
Gross margin is calculated as Sales minus Operating Expenses.
B
Gross margin is calculated as Sales minus Cost of Goods Sold.
C
Gross margin is not separately calculated in a single-step income statement.
D
Gross margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Sales.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a single-step income statement: In this format, all revenues are grouped together, and all expenses are grouped together. There is no separate calculation for gross margin.
Recognize that gross margin is typically calculated in a multi-step income statement, where Sales and Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) are presented separately to derive gross margin.
In a single-step income statement, the focus is on calculating net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues, without isolating gross margin.
Review the options provided in the problem and identify that gross margin is not separately calculated in a single-step income statement, as this format does not distinguish between operating expenses and COGS.
Conclude that the correct answer is: Gross margin is not separately calculated in a single-step income statement, based on the structure and purpose of this format.
