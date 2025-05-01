Which of the following best describes the format of a single-step income statement?
A
Income tax expense is presented before operating income.
B
Only operating revenues and expenses are included; non-operating items are excluded.
C
Operating revenues and expenses are separated from non-operating items, and gross profit is shown.
D
All revenues are listed together, all expenses are listed together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format where all revenues are grouped together, all expenses are grouped together, and net income is calculated as the difference between total revenues and total expenses.
Identify the key components of the single-step income statement: Revenues include operating and non-operating revenues, while expenses include operating and non-operating expenses. There is no separation of operating and non-operating items.
Note that gross profit is not shown in a single-step income statement. Unlike a multi-step income statement, which separates gross profit and operating income, the single-step format does not provide these subtotals.
Recognize that income tax expense is included in the total expenses section. It is not presented separately before operating income, as operating income is not calculated in this format.
Conclude that the correct description of a single-step income statement is: 'All revenues are listed together, all expenses are listed together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.' This format emphasizes simplicity and ease of understanding.
