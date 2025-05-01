Which of the following is NOT considered an example of income in financial accounting?
A
Wages
B
Food
C
Tips
D
Allowance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of income in financial accounting. Income refers to any inflow of economic benefits that increases equity, excluding contributions from owners. Examples include wages, tips, and allowances.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Determine whether each item represents an inflow of economic benefits that fits the definition of income.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Wages.' Wages are payments received for work performed and are considered income because they increase economic benefits.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Tips.' Tips are additional payments received for services provided and are considered income as they increase economic benefits.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Food.' Food is not an inflow of economic benefits in financial accounting terms. It is a consumable item and does not fit the definition of income.
