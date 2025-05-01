Which of the following best defines a plant asset?
A
A short-term investment held for trading purposes.
B
An intangible asset such as a patent or trademark.
C
A long-term tangible asset used in the operations of a business and not intended for resale.
D
A liability that is due within one year.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of plant assets. Plant assets are long-term tangible assets used in the operations of a business. They are not intended for resale and typically include items such as buildings, machinery, equipment, and land.
Step 2: Eliminate options that do not match the definition of plant assets. For example, short-term investments held for trading purposes are financial assets, not plant assets. Similarly, intangible assets like patents or trademarks are not tangible and therefore do not qualify as plant assets.
Step 3: Consider the option related to liabilities. A liability due within one year is classified as a current liability, not a plant asset.
Step 4: Identify the correct option that matches the definition of plant assets. The correct answer is: 'A long-term tangible asset used in the operations of a business and not intended for resale.'
Step 5: Review the definition and ensure clarity. Plant assets are physical, long-term assets that contribute to the production or operational processes of a business, distinguishing them from financial, intangible, or current liabilities.
