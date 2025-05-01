Which of the following most accurately describes what a bond is?
A
A document that records the details of a company's inventory transactions.
B
A certificate representing ownership in a corporation and a claim on part of its assets and earnings.
C
A short-term financial instrument used to manage daily cash flows.
D
A long-term debt instrument issued by a corporation or government to raise capital, representing a promise to pay back the principal with interest.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a bond. A bond is a financial instrument that represents a loan made by an investor to a borrower, typically a corporation or government. It is used to raise capital and comes with a promise to repay the principal amount along with periodic interest payments.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option describes a different financial concept, and you need to identify which one aligns with the definition of a bond.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, a document recording inventory transactions is related to inventory management, not bonds. Similarly, a certificate representing ownership in a corporation refers to stocks, not bonds. A short-term financial instrument for managing daily cash flows is typically a money market instrument, not a bond.
Step 4: Focus on the correct option. A bond is accurately described as a long-term debt instrument issued by a corporation or government to raise capital, with a promise to pay back the principal and interest.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by reviewing the characteristics of bonds, such as their long-term nature, interest payments, and role in raising capital for entities like corporations and governments.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian