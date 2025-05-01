Why do some lenders require borrowers to secure credit with collateral?
To ensure the borrower pays taxes on time
To reduce the lender's risk in case the borrower defaults on the loan
To increase the interest rate charged to the borrower
To allow the borrower to avoid making monthly payments
Understand the concept of collateral: Collateral is an asset that a borrower offers to a lender as security for a loan. If the borrower fails to repay the loan, the lender can seize the collateral to recover the loan amount.
Identify the purpose of collateral: The primary purpose of requiring collateral is to reduce the lender's risk. It provides a safety net for the lender in case the borrower defaults on the loan.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the purpose of collateral. For example, ensuring tax payments or increasing interest rates are not directly related to the function of collateral.
Focus on the correct reasoning: The correct answer is that collateral reduces the lender's risk in case of default. This is because the lender can sell the collateral to recover the loan amount.
Conclude with the correct understanding: Collateral is a risk management tool for lenders, ensuring they have a way to recover their funds if the borrower cannot fulfill their repayment obligations.
