Which of the following statements about the fundamental accounting equation is correct?
A
Assets are claims (by creditors) against the company.
B
Owner's equity is the same as liabilities.
C
Assets equal liabilities minus owner's equity.
D
Liabilities are claims (by creditors) against the company.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets) and the claims against those resources (liabilities and owner's equity).
Clarify the concept of liabilities: Liabilities are obligations or debts owed by the company to external parties, such as creditors. These are claims against the company's assets by external entities.
Clarify the concept of owner's equity: Owner's equity represents the residual interest in the assets of the company after deducting liabilities. It is the claim of the owners on the company's assets.
Analyze the incorrect statements: 'Assets are claims (by creditors) against the company' is incorrect because assets are resources owned by the company, not claims. 'Owner's equity is the same as liabilities' is incorrect because owner's equity and liabilities are distinct components of the accounting equation. 'Assets equal liabilities minus owner's equity' is incorrect because it contradicts the fundamental accounting equation.
Conclude with the correct statement: 'Liabilities are claims (by creditors) against the company' is correct because liabilities represent the obligations owed to creditors, which are claims against the company's assets.
