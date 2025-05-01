Which of the following correctly represents the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
B
Equity = Assets - Revenues
C
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
D
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of financial accounting. It states that a company's assets are financed by liabilities and equity.
The equation is expressed as: . This means that all resources owned by the company (assets) are either owed to creditors (liabilities) or belong to the owners (equity).
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct representation of the fundamental accounting equation is . The other options do not align with the fundamental accounting principle.
Option 2, , is incorrect because equity is not calculated by subtracting revenues from assets. Equity is derived from the fundamental equation and includes contributions from owners and retained earnings.
Option 3 and Option 4 are also incorrect because they misrepresent the relationship between assets, revenues, expenses, and liabilities. Always refer back to the fundamental accounting equation to verify the accuracy of such statements.
