Which of the following best describes the format of a single-step income statement for the year ended December 31?
A
All revenues are listed together, all expenses are listed together, and net income is calculated as total revenues minus total expenses.
B
Income tax expense is presented before operating income, and extraordinary items are listed separately.
C
Only operating revenues and expenses are included, with no mention of non-operating items or income taxes.
D
Operating revenues and expenses are separated from non-operating items, and gross profit is shown before operating expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format where all revenues are grouped together, all expenses are grouped together, and net income is calculated as the difference between total revenues and total expenses.
Review the structure of the single-step income statement: Unlike a multi-step income statement, it does not separate operating and non-operating items or show gross profit. It focuses on simplicity by presenting revenues and expenses in a straightforward manner.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each description to determine which aligns with the single-step income statement format. Pay attention to whether revenues and expenses are grouped together and whether net income is calculated directly.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, options mentioning extraordinary items, separating operating and non-operating items, or showing gross profit are inconsistent with the single-step income statement format.
Select the correct description: The correct answer should describe the grouping of all revenues together, all expenses together, and the calculation of net income as total revenues minus total expenses.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian