Which of the following statements is true regarding the format of a single-step income statement?
A
It reports variable costs separately from fixed costs.
B
It includes a gross profit subtotal before operating expenses.
C
It does not report variable costs separately from fixed costs.
D
It lists operating and non-operating expenses in separate sections.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format of presenting financial performance. It does not separate costs into categories like variable and fixed costs, nor does it include subtotals like gross profit.
Review the structure of a single-step income statement: It lists all revenues together in one section and all expenses together in another section, without distinguishing between operating and non-operating expenses.
Analyze the first option: 'It reports variable costs separately from fixed costs.' This is incorrect because a single-step income statement does not differentiate between variable and fixed costs.
Analyze the second option: 'It includes a gross profit subtotal before operating expenses.' This is incorrect because a single-step income statement does not calculate or display gross profit; it directly subtracts total expenses from total revenues.
Analyze the correct option: 'It does not report variable costs separately from fixed costs.' This is true because the single-step income statement aggregates all expenses without categorizing them as variable or fixed.
