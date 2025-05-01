Which of the following best describes a key characteristic of a single-step income statement as compared to a contribution format income statement?
A
It reports contribution margin before operating income.
B
It groups all revenues together and all expenses together, without separating operating and non-operating items.
C
It separates costs into variable and fixed categories.
D
It highlights gross profit as a separate line item.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format that groups all revenues together and all expenses together, without distinguishing between operating and non-operating items.
Compare this to a contribution format income statement: A contribution format income statement separates costs into variable and fixed categories and highlights contribution margin, which is the difference between sales revenue and variable costs.
Analyze the options provided: The single-step income statement does not report contribution margin, separate costs into variable and fixed categories, or highlight gross profit as a separate line item. Instead, it groups all revenues and expenses together.
Identify the correct characteristic: The key feature of a single-step income statement is its simplicity in grouping all revenues and expenses together without separating operating and non-operating items.
Conclude the comparison: The single-step income statement is distinct from other formats like the contribution format income statement due to its straightforward approach to presenting financial data.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian