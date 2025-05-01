Earned premiums are shown on an insurer's income statement because they are:
A
premiums that are expected to be earned in future periods
B
premiums that have not yet been received in cash
C
the total amount of premiums written during the accounting period
D
the portion of premiums that apply to the expired part of the policy period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'earned premiums': Earned premiums represent the portion of insurance premiums that apply to the expired part of the policy period. This means the insurer has provided coverage for the time period and has 'earned' the premium for that coverage.
Distinguish earned premiums from other types of premiums: Unearned premiums are premiums received for coverage that has not yet been provided, while written premiums refer to the total amount of premiums recorded during the accounting period, regardless of whether they are earned or unearned.
Relate earned premiums to the income statement: Earned premiums are reported on the income statement because they represent revenue that the insurer has actually earned by providing coverage during the expired portion of the policy period.
Consider the timing of revenue recognition: In financial accounting, revenue is recognized when it is earned, not necessarily when cash is received. For insurers, this means recognizing earned premiums as revenue for the expired portion of the policy period.
Apply this understanding to the problem: The correct answer is 'the portion of premiums that apply to the expired part of the policy period,' because this aligns with the definition of earned premiums and the principles of revenue recognition in financial accounting.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian