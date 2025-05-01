Which of the following items are included on an income statement?
A
Assets
B
Liabilities
C
Expenses
D
Revenues
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an income statement. An income statement is a financial report that shows a company's financial performance over a specific period, focusing on revenues and expenses to calculate net income or loss.
Step 2: Identify the key components of an income statement. The primary items included are revenues (income earned from business operations) and expenses (costs incurred to generate revenues).
Step 3: Clarify why assets and liabilities are not included. Assets and liabilities are part of the balance sheet, which provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, not its performance over a period.
Step 4: Relate revenues and expenses to the calculation of net income. Net income is calculated as: . This is the key outcome of the income statement.
Step 5: Summarize the distinction. Revenues and expenses are included on the income statement because they reflect the company's operational performance, while assets and liabilities are excluded as they pertain to the balance sheet.
