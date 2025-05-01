The basic money supply (M1) in the United States consists primarily of:
A
Treasury bonds and corporate stocks
B
Savings accounts and certificates of deposit
C
Currency in circulation and checkable (demand) deposits
D
Gold reserves and foreign currency holdings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of M1 money supply: M1 is a measure of the most liquid components of the money supply, which includes physical currency and demand deposits that can be quickly converted to cash for transactions.
Eliminate incorrect options: Treasury bonds and corporate stocks are not part of M1 because they are not liquid enough for immediate transactions.
Further eliminate savings accounts and certificates of deposit: These are part of M2, a broader measure of the money supply, but not M1 because they are not immediately accessible without penalties or delays.
Clarify why gold reserves and foreign currency holdings are not included: These are assets held by central banks and are not part of the money supply available for public transactions.
Conclude that M1 consists of currency in circulation (physical cash) and checkable (demand) deposits, as these are the most liquid forms of money used for everyday transactions.
