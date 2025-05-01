Which account is affected both when a sales discount is granted and when cash is collected from a customer?
A
Sales Revenue
B
Accounts Payable
C
Inventory
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Accounts Receivable: This account represents the amount of money owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is affected when transactions related to customer payments or adjustments occur.
Recognize the impact of a sales discount: A sales discount is a reduction in the amount owed by a customer if payment is made within a specified period. When a sales discount is granted, the Accounts Receivable balance is reduced to reflect the discounted amount owed by the customer.
Identify the effect of cash collection: When cash is collected from a customer, the Accounts Receivable account is reduced because the customer has paid off part or all of their outstanding balance.
Connect the two scenarios: Both granting a sales discount and collecting cash from a customer directly affect the Accounts Receivable account, as they involve adjustments to the amount owed by the customer.
Review the correct answer: Based on the explanation above, the account affected in both scenarios is Accounts Receivable, as it tracks the changes in amounts owed by customers due to discounts and payments.
Watch next
Master Revenue Recognition Principle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian