Evaluate other options: 'Unearned Revenue' is debited when revenue is recognized from a liability that was previously recorded, but this does not apply here since the revenue is already earned. 'Sales Returns and Allowances' is debited when goods are returned or allowances are given, which is not relevant to the initial recording of sales revenue. 'Retained Earnings' is not debited in this context, as it is part of equity and not directly involved in revenue recognition.