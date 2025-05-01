A transaction is initially recorded in the journal, and then subsequently posted to the general _____.
A
balance sheet
B
income statement
C
ledger
D
trial balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the journal: The journal is the book of original entry where transactions are recorded chronologically as they occur.
Learn the role of the general ledger: The general ledger is the book of accounts where transactions are categorized and summarized after being recorded in the journal.
Recognize the flow of accounting information: Transactions are first recorded in the journal and then posted to the general ledger to organize them by account.
Differentiate the general ledger from other financial statements: The general ledger is not a financial statement like the balance sheet, income statement, or trial balance; it is a detailed record of all accounts.
Understand the posting process: Posting involves transferring the information from the journal entries to the respective accounts in the general ledger, ensuring accurate categorization and preparation for financial reporting.
