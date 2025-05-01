Which of the following lists contains only items that are classified as cash or cash equivalents?
A
Certificates of deposit (with maturity over 1 year), Land, Equipment
B
Accounts receivable, Inventory, Prepaid expenses
C
Currency, Treasury bills, Money market funds
D
Marketable securities (held for long-term investment), Patents, Goodwill
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of cash and cash equivalents: Cash includes physical currency and demand deposits, while cash equivalents are short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and have original maturities of three months or less.
Review the items in the provided lists and compare them to the definition of cash and cash equivalents. For example, certificates of deposit with maturity over 1 year do not qualify as cash equivalents because their maturity exceeds three months.
Analyze why certain items do not qualify as cash or cash equivalents. For instance, land, equipment, accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses, marketable securities held for long-term investment, patents, and goodwill are not liquid assets or investments with short-term maturity.
Identify the correct list that matches the definition of cash and cash equivalents. Currency, Treasury bills, and money market funds are all examples of cash or cash equivalents because they are liquid and have short-term maturity.
Conclude that the correct answer is the list containing Currency, Treasury bills, and Money market funds, as these items meet the criteria for classification as cash or cash equivalents.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian