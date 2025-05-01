Step 1: Understand the concept of Inventory Turnover Ratio. It measures how efficiently a company manages its inventory by showing how many times inventory is sold and replaced during a specific period.
Step 2: Identify the correct formula for Inventory Turnover Ratio. The formula is: \( \text{Inventory Turnover Ratio} = \frac{\text{Cost of Goods Sold}}{\text{Average Inventory}} \). This formula uses Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) and Average Inventory to calculate the ratio.
Step 3: Clarify why other formulas are incorrect. For example, \( \frac{\text{Cost of Goods Sold}}{\text{Net Sales}} \) is not valid because Net Sales is not directly related to inventory turnover. Similarly, \( \frac{\text{Net Sales}}{\text{Ending Inventory}} \) and \( \frac{\text{Gross Profit}}{\text{Average Inventory}} \) do not accurately represent the relationship between inventory and sales or costs.
Step 4: Break down the components of the correct formula. \( \text{Cost of Goods Sold} \) represents the direct costs of producing goods sold by the company, and \( \text{Average Inventory} \) is calculated as \( \frac{\text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Ending Inventory}}{2} \).
Step 5: Explain the practical application of the formula. A higher Inventory Turnover Ratio indicates efficient inventory management, while a lower ratio may suggest overstocking or slow-moving inventory.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian