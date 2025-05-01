Which of the following is NOT considered an inventory cost?
A
Insurance on inventory in transit
B
Cost of goods purchased
C
Freight-in on purchased goods
D
Advertising expenses for selling inventory
1
Understand the concept of inventory costs: Inventory costs typically include all costs necessary to bring inventory to its present location and condition for sale. These costs generally include the cost of goods purchased, freight-in, and other costs directly related to inventory acquisition.
Analyze each option provided: Review each cost to determine if it is directly related to acquiring or preparing inventory for sale.
Option 1: 'Insurance on inventory in transit' - This is considered an inventory cost because it is directly related to protecting the inventory while it is being transported to its location.
Option 2: 'Cost of goods purchased' - This is a fundamental inventory cost as it represents the purchase price of the goods intended for resale.
Option 4: 'Advertising expenses for selling inventory' - This is NOT an inventory cost because it is a selling expense, which is incurred after the inventory is ready for sale and is related to promoting the sale of inventory, not acquiring or preparing it.
