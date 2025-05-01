How would you interpret an inventory turnover ratio of 10.7?
A
The company’s inventory turnover ratio is below industry average, suggesting poor inventory management.
B
The company has excess inventory and slow sales, as indicated by the high turnover ratio.
C
The company sells and replaces its inventory approximately 10.7 times per year, indicating efficient inventory management.
D
The company holds its inventory for about 10.7 years before selling it.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory turnover ratio: It measures how many times a company sells and replaces its inventory over a specific period, typically a year. A higher ratio generally indicates efficient inventory management.
Interpret the given ratio of 10.7: This means the company sells and replaces its inventory approximately 10.7 times per year. It suggests that the company has a good balance between inventory levels and sales activity.
Compare the ratio to industry averages: If the ratio is above the industry average, it indicates efficient inventory management. If it is below, it may suggest issues such as excess inventory or slow sales.
Avoid common misconceptions: A high inventory turnover ratio does not mean the company holds inventory for 10.7 years. Instead, it reflects the frequency of inventory replacement within a year.
Conclude the interpretation: Based on the ratio of 10.7, the company demonstrates efficient inventory management, as it is able to sell and replace its inventory multiple times within a year.
