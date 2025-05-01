Which of the following is NOT associated with a high inventory turnover ratio?
A
Frequent inventory purchases and sales
B
Lower risk of obsolete inventory
C
Efficient inventory management
D
Excess inventory on hand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory turnover ratio: It measures how efficiently a company sells and replaces its inventory over a specific period. A high inventory turnover ratio indicates that inventory is sold quickly, reflecting efficient operations.
Analyze the options provided: Each option describes a characteristic or consequence of a high inventory turnover ratio. Determine which one does not align with the concept.
Option 1: 'Frequent inventory purchases and sales' - A high inventory turnover ratio typically involves frequent buying and selling of inventory, as inventory is replenished quickly to meet demand.
Option 2: 'Lower risk of obsolete inventory' - When inventory is sold quickly, the risk of items becoming outdated or obsolete is reduced, which aligns with a high turnover ratio.
Option 4: 'Excess inventory on hand' - Excess inventory contradicts the idea of a high turnover ratio, as it implies inventory is not being sold efficiently. This is the correct answer because it is NOT associated with a high inventory turnover ratio.
