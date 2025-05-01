Which of the following is a disadvantage of carrying too much inventory?
A
Lower risk of inventory obsolescence
B
Reduced risk of stockouts
C
Improved cash flow
D
Increased storage and holding costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory management: Inventory refers to the goods and materials a company holds for the purpose of resale or production. Carrying too much inventory can have financial implications, both positive and negative.
Analyze the disadvantages of carrying excessive inventory: Excess inventory ties up cash that could be used elsewhere in the business, increases the risk of obsolescence, and leads to higher storage and holding costs.
Focus on the specific disadvantage mentioned in the problem: Increased storage and holding costs. These costs include expenses for warehousing, insurance, and maintenance of inventory, which rise as inventory levels increase.
Compare the other options provided: Lower risk of inventory obsolescence, reduced risk of stockouts, and improved cash flow. These are generally considered advantages of maintaining adequate inventory levels, not disadvantages of carrying excessive inventory.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Increased storage and holding costs,' as it directly aligns with the financial drawbacks of carrying too much inventory.
