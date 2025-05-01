Which of the following is typically included in an individual's personal assets as a type of receivable?
A
Unearned revenue from advance payments
B
Inventory held for resale
C
Notes payable to a bank
D
Accounts receivable from personal loans made to others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of personal assets: Personal assets are items of value owned by an individual, such as cash, investments, real estate, or receivables. Receivables represent amounts owed to the individual by others.
Analyze the options provided: Unearned revenue from advance payments is a liability, not an asset. Inventory held for resale is typically a business asset, not a personal asset. Notes payable to a bank represent a liability, not an asset.
Focus on the correct option: Accounts receivable from personal loans made to others represent amounts owed to the individual, which qualifies as a personal asset.
Clarify why accounts receivable are included: Accounts receivable are considered assets because they represent future economic benefits that the individual expects to receive, such as repayment of loans.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'Accounts receivable from personal loans made to others,' as it aligns with the definition of a personal asset and is a type of receivable.
