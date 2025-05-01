A measure to assess the effect of changes in the level of sales on income is the:
A
Current ratio
B
Contribution margin ratio
C
Gross profit percentage
D
Inventory turnover
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Contribution Margin Ratio: It is a financial metric that measures the percentage of sales revenue remaining after deducting variable costs. This ratio helps assess how changes in sales levels impact income.
Recall the formula for Contribution Margin Ratio: \( \text{Contribution Margin Ratio} = \frac{\text{Contribution Margin}}{\text{Sales Revenue}} \). Contribution Margin is calculated as Sales Revenue minus Variable Costs.
Analyze why Contribution Margin Ratio is relevant: It directly shows the proportion of sales revenue that contributes to covering fixed costs and generating profit. A higher ratio indicates that a larger portion of sales revenue is available for these purposes.
Compare the other options: The Current Ratio measures liquidity, Gross Profit Percentage evaluates profitability relative to sales, and Inventory Turnover assesses inventory management efficiency. None of these directly measure the effect of sales changes on income.
Conclude that the Contribution Margin Ratio is the correct measure for assessing the impact of sales changes on income, as it focuses on the relationship between sales revenue and variable costs.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian